8 people dead in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], January 1 (ANI): As many as eight people died in a road accident in which a pickup truck rammed into an approaching motorcycle and truck on the Palsana Road of Rajasthan's Sikar on Sunday, police said.

The police said that the pickup containing nearly 14 passengers met with the accident at around 3.30 pm after which the police reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

The police said that some people were referred to the treatment while some others were discharged after treatment.

"A pickup truck containing nearly 14 passengers rammed into the truck and bike that were coming from the opposite direction. Five males and three females have died. Nine people have been referred to the hospital for treatment. Some others have been discharged after treatment," Ratan Lal Bhargava, ASP, Sikar said.

The official said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Sumedhanand Saraswati, Sikar MP said that the doctors and administration are making efforts to save lives.

"It is a big tragedy. Efforts are being made to save them. I express my condolences to the families of those who died. It would be our effort that the families get maximum ex-gratia," he said.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)