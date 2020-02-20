8 people including senior IPS officers rescued after their boat capsizes in Bhopal lake

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) India, Feb 20 (ANI): Eight people, including top police officers of the state, were rescued after their boat capsized at Badi Jheel in Bhopal.
The accident occured during a water sports event. (ANI)
