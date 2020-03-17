8 people test negative for coronavirus in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Eight people have tested negative for coronavirus in the civil hospital here till now, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ludhiana Rakesh Kumar said on Tuesday.

Kumar said that samples of three more persons have been collected and sent for further tests.

"I appeal to everyone that there is no need to fear from coronavirus instead people should take precautions," the CMO said.

"Teams from the health department have been visiting homes and making people aware of the disease," he said.

On Monday, the Punjab government had issued a strong appeal to the people not to panic in view of the coronavirus scare and to take all necessary precautions, while avoiding crowded places and mass gatherings.

Further, the people have been advised to avoid non-essential travel, said the resolution. It stated that people who are having cough, sneezing and fever should immediately contact 104-Medical Helpline of the Health and Family Welfare Department or the control rooms of their respective district. (ANI)