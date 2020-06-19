Dr Amit Malakar, Indore Nodal Officer
8 returnees from US, Kazakhstan placed under institutional quarantine in Indore

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2020 06:58 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Eight people who returned to Indore from overseas via Delhi on Wednesday have been placed under institutional quarantine at a hotel.
"Eight people who have returned from foreign countries under Vande Bharat Mission have tested negative for COVID-19 and are placed under institutional quarantine," said Dr Amit Malakar, Indore Nodal Officer.
Out of the eight people, seven have returned from the US and one from Kazakhstan. (ANI)

