Akhil Patel, ASP talking to ANI in Bhopal on Monday
8-year-old girl raped in Bhopal: Main accused held

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 12:11 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Police claimed to have arrested the accused who allegedly raped the 8-year-old girl whose body was found in a drain close to her house in Bhopal in wee hours on Sunday.
The body of the minor, was recovered from a drain near her house, early morning on Sunday. She went missing on Saturday night. The accused was the victim's neighbour.
"We have arrested the accused, the man used to live close to the victim's house. It will be ensured that he gets punishment within a month so that it works as a deterrent," said Akhil Patel, ASP (Zone-I) Bhopal. He said that police was tracing him from the very beginning. Police claim to have arrested him from Khandwa.
Six policemen have already been suspended including an ASI, a constable and 4 others in connection with the case.
The girl had ventured out of her house in Kamla Nagar area of the state capital around 8 pm on Saturday to buy something. When she did not return, her family members approached the police.
According to an initial post mortem report, the girl "died of strangulation after rape."(ANI)

