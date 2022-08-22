8-year-old raped, killed in Delhi, accused arrested

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): A eight-year-old girl was raped and brutally killed in Delhi's Yamuna Khadar area after she saw the accused in a compromising position with her mother with whom he was in a relationship.

According to DCP Central Shweta Chauhan, "Rizwan alias Badshah, who is a butcher by profession slit her throat and mutilated her face."



Following the incident, Delhi Police launched a big hunt to nab the accused. "All the nearby CCTV cameras were checked but no clue was found. About 200 persons living in and around the Yamuna Khadar area were interrogated to trace out the accused. On the basis of secret information, Rizwan alias Badshah was searched and overpowered. On sustained interrogation, he confessed to the commission of the crime," added the DCP Central.

Accused Rizwan alias Badshah came to Delhi 20 years ago for work and started working as a butcher in Turkman Gate area in the capital.



He further disclosed that he is a drug addict and unmarried and he used to go to Yamuna Khadar for consuming weed.

"During the course of his visits, he developed intimacy with the mother of the victim and befriended the victim," informed the police.

He further disclosed that the victim had seen him in a compromising position with her mother and hence he decided to kill her.

The accused Rizwan further said that on the day of the incident in the evening he reached the neighbourhood and consumed Ganja (weed) and alcohol and waited till night for all the members of the victim's family to sleep.

When he reached the jhuggi he saw that victim sleeping inside the jhuggi with her family.

He kidnapped her and took her to a secluded place in the adjoining forest area of Yamuna Khadar and raped her. He then slit her throat and mutilated her face, said police.

"On August 22, accused Rizwan was arrested in the present case. During PC remand of accused, weapon of offence i.e. knife has been recovered. The accused Rizwan is a butcher by profession. He has four brothers and his parents live in Bihar," added police. (ANI)

