80-year-old COVID-19 patient dies of cardiac arrest in Karnataka

Gadag (Karnataka) [India], April 9 (ANI): An 80-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away on Thursday due to cardiac arrest in Gadag, the district's Deputy Commissioner said.

She also had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). Her body was disposed of as per the protocol, officials said.

According to the Karnataka Government, 10 new positive cases have been reported in the State today, taking the total COVID-19 cases to 191, including 28 discharged patients and six deaths.

With an increase of 540 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Out of the 5,734 cases, 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 patients have recovered while 166 have died. (ANI)

