80-year-old with hip implant 'strip-searched' at Guwahati Airport

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): An anthropologist and author from Nagaland has alleged that her 80-year-old disabled mother was subjected to a "strip search" at the Guwahati airport on Thursday after her hip implant set off metal detectors during a security check.

The incident took place at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport in Guwahati when wheelchair-bound, Mhalo Kikon who underwent a hip replacement surgery last year was forced to undress at the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security check at the airport.

The CISF claimed that their staff on duty followed the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The passenger came into the booth for checking at 12.01 pm and left before 12.03 pm.

A senior CISF officer said, "The security personnel on duty did her duty as per norms and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). If something appears doubtful in Door frame metal detector (DFMD) or Hand Held Metal Detectors (HHMD) checking, physical checking is mandatory in the next course. However, the matter is being looked into threadbare."

As per Dolly Kikon, her mother Mhalo Kikon was travelling with her granddaughter to New Delhi.



Dolly Kikon alleged, "the security personnel wanted 'proof' of her (mother's) titanium hip implant and forced her to "undress."

In a series of tweets, Dolly Kinon said, "Someone please help! The CISF security personnel team at Guwahati Airport are harassing my niece who is taking care of my mother."

Kinon also alleged that the staff took away the complaint form, while her niece was taking a photo of it stating that it is not "allowed". She tweeted, "My mom is distressed."

In another tweet, she alleged, "It is disgusting! My 80-year-old disabled mother was forced to pull down her undergarment and get naked. Why? Why?"

Responding to her complaint, Guwahati International Airport replied, "Dear Ma'am, we understand that the CISF and Security team have contacted you immediately to further assist the passengers and ensure comfort. The Safety and Security of all our passengers is our topmost priority. We eagerly look forward to serving you at Guwahati Airport."

After facing criticism on social media, Guwahati Airport apologized for the inconvenience that the senior citizen had to face. (ANI)

