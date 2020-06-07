80-yr-old tied to hospital bed in MP's Shajapur as kin fail to pay partial dues

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, an elderly man was found tied to the hospital bed, at Shajapur's City Hospital on Saturday, as kin failed to pay partial dues leaving the family distraught.

Aged 80, Laxmi Narayan, had travelled from Rajgarh district, 38 kilometres away from Shajapur area for medical treatment.

During the treatment, the family had paid Rs 6,000, followed by another Rs 5,000. However, at the time of discharge, the hospital asked the kin to pay Rs 11,270 more.

Narayan's family did not have the required amount, and because of COVID-19 lockdown, they could not even make any other arrangements.

After the appalling incident was brought to the administration's notice, they assured that necessary steps would be taken at the earliest.

"We have sent a team of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and a doctor, to the hospital to investigate the matter. This should not have happened and we will ensure that appropriate action is taken against the hospital," District Collector Dinesh Jain told ANI.

Jain condoned the hospital's behaviour and assured that corrective measures will be taken so that no such incident is repeated. (ANI)

