800 people arrested in crackdown against spurious water sold in trains, says Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): More than 800 people were arrested and 48,860 bottles recovered in a major crackdown against spurious mineral water being sold in trains, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

"A major crackdown on those who sell spurious mineral water was carried out at over 300 places. More than 800 persons, including manager of 4 pantry cars, were arrested and 48,860 bottles recovered," Goyal said in a tweet.

He further said that the action was taken on the complaints filed by the passengers. (ANI)

