'8,058 Dengue cases reported across country this year'

By Priyanka Sharma

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday launched a three-day "Jan Jagrukta Abhiyaan" in Delhi to sensitize people on Vector-Borne Diseases (VBDs).

The data compiled by the health ministry revealed that at least 8,058 positive dengue cases with eight deaths, 14404 chikungunya cases have been reported from across the country till June 30 this year.

A total of 66,313 Malaria cases have also been reported from across the country till May 31 this year.

"This year cases of mosquito-borne diseases are comparatively less than last year. The latest data till June 30 suggest 8058 dengue, 14404 chikungunya, and 66313 malaria cases so far. The previous year, 10864 dengue cases, 13837 chikungunya cases, and about 100703 malaria cases were reported," a senior health ministry official told ANI.

"This year, about 8 dengue deaths and 13 malaria deaths have been reported across the nation. We need more active participation of people in curbing the menace of mosquito-borne diseases," the official said.

Dr. VK Hazarika, Medical Health Officer at South Delhi Municipal Corporation informed, "As of now, Delhi has recorded 27 dengue cases, 14 chikungunya cases, and 66 malaria cases. As rains have started in the national Capital, the number of cases will go up. This is the time when people should take preventive measures to control diseases." He also added that no death was recorded for far.

For the first time that three governments agencies- national, state and local bodies have come together to create awareness amongst the people for a public health activity.

Representatives from the health ministry, Delhi government, all three Delhi Municipal Corporations, New Delhi Municipal Council, Railways and Cantonment board and other stakeholders to combat malaria, dengue, and chikungunya.

Dr. SP Byotra, Chairman of Internal Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, "Humid condition, climate change, waterlogging, the poor drainage system and work at the construction sites are safe places for Aedes mosquito breeding that causes health complications."

"We have got a few patients admitted with dengue and other vector-borne diseases. But rains have started now so people should be cautious. They should keep strong surveillance in identifying such places and discard them as early as possible," he added. (ANI)

