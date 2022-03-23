808 applications of NGOs from West Bengal pending for FCRA registration: Union home ministry

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): A total of 808 applications of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) from West Bengal are pending for Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration, informed the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday.

This statement came in response to a question asked by MP Mausam Noor from West Bengal in Rajya Sabha on whether there is an inordinate delay in the process of registration of FCRA for NGOs from West Bengal.

Minister of State in MHA, Nityanand Rai in a written reply mentioned that there is no such delay. "The details of Associations granted FCRA registration certificate are already available on the FCRA web portal of the Ministry of Home Affairs," he said.

Rai further said that as on March 15, 2022, as many as 808 applications of NGOs from West Bengal are pending for FCRA registrations.

On being questioned on the effective measures taken by the Government to expedite the process of FCRA registration of various NGOs from West Bengal, Rai replied that the work of registration of NGOs in the entire country is progressing at a normal pace.

On December 25, MHA had refused the registration of the Missionaries of Charity's application for renewal of FCRA for not meeting eligibility conditions as some adverse inputs were received. Later, on January 6, the registration was renewed till 2026.

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament resumed from March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11. (ANI)