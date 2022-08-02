New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): From 2019 to 2021, 81 Chinese nationals were given the "Leave India Notice" while 726 others were placed on the adverse list for violating visa conditions and other illegal acts, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
MoS Home further said that 117 people were also deported. (ANI)
81 Chinese nationals given 'Leave India Notice' from 2019-2021, informs MoS Home
ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2022 13:32 IST
