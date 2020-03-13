81 confirmed coronavirus cases in India so far: Union Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that so far 81 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India out of which 64 are Indians, and the rest are foreign nationals.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Ministry, while briefing media here, said: "Till now, there are 81 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, out of which 64 are Indians, 16 Italians and one Canadian national."

"Contact tracing of these cases is being actively pursued. So far, this has led to the identification of more than 4,000 contacts, who have been put under surveillance," he added.

The government has brought 42,296 passengers under community surveillance, out of which 2,559 were symptomatic and 522 hospitalised including 17 foreign nationals.

"So far the Government of India has evacuated 1,031 persons including 48 nationals from countries such as Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, United States, America, Madagascar, Srilanka, Nepal, South Africa, and Peru," said Agarwal. (ANI)