81 illegal immigrants from Myanmar arrested in Manipur

Imphal (Manipur) [India], January 29 (ANI): As many as 81 illegal immigrants from Myanmar, including ten minors, have been arrested in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur, police said.

Following the arrest of the illegal immigrants on Friday, the district's Superintendent of Police informed the Secretary of Manipur state's Home Affairs Ministry that the arrested will be produced before the court for further legal proceedings.

As per the sources, the arrested immigrants were settled in and around the Salbung village and Lhangnom Village, located seven kilometres south of Moreh Police Station.



The police filed a suo-motu case under section 14 of the Foreigners Act against the accused.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Home Affairs Ministry directed the Director General of Police (DGP) of the state to open and activate the Foreigner Detention Centre at the newly constructed building in Sajiwa prison complex to transfer the arrested Myanmar nationals after the court's order.

Earlier, the state government declared 'Foreigner Detention Centre' at the southern area of Sajiwa complex for the detention of illegal immigrants.

The Myanmar nationals included two senior citizens, 70-year-old Thanglun Haokip and 63-year-old Khaikhup Haokip residents of Tamu district, Myanmar. (ANI)

