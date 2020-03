81 Naxals killed, 350 surrendered since Jan 2019: Chhattisgarh Home Minister

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu on Wednesday informed the state assembly that 81 Naxals have been killed in encounters with security forces since January 1, 2019.

Replying to a question by former chief minister Raman Singh, Sahu said, "81 Naxals have been killed in encounters with security forces since January 1, 2019."

He also informed that 350 Naxals have surrendered before authorities between January 1, 2019, and February 15, this year.

"During the same period, 57 civilians and 25 security personnel lost their lives in Naxal-related incidents," the minister added. (ANI)