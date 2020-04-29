81 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Uttar Pradesh today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the count of the cases to 2,134 in the State till now.

"81 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh since last evening, taking the total number of cases to 2,134. 510 patients have been cured or discharged while 39 others lost their lives due to the infection till to date," said the state's Directorate of Health Services in a media bulletin.

"47 patients have been declared recovered and were discharged on Wednesday," added the media bulletin. (ANI)

