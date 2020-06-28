813 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): As many as 12 deaths and 813 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, according to a media bulletin released by Andhra COVID nodal officer on Sunday.

According to the bulletin, in the last 24 hours, 25,778 samples were tested in the state, out of which 755 tested positive for COVID-19. Apart from them, 50 from other states and eight from other countries are tested COVID-19 positive.

With this, total COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours have increased to 813, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 13,098.

Out of the total positive cases, 7,021 cases are active. With 401 patients being discharged, the total discharged count reaches 5,908.

Out of the 12 deaths, six were reported from Kurnool district, five from Krishna district, and one from West Godavari district, taking the total number of deaths to 169.

With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 410 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and the cumulative toll reached 16,095 deaths. (ANI)

