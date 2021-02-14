81.67 pc polling recorded in second phase of Gram Panchayat in AP

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Amid the Gram Panchayat elections in the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh, 81.67 per cent polling recorded in the second phase on Friday.

In this phase, the election was notified for 3,328 Sarpanch posts and 33,573 Ward Members.

Out of the 3,328 Sarpanch posts, 539 posts, and out of 33,573 Ward member posts, 12,604 posts became unanimous.

However, no nominations were filed for three Sarpanch and 149 Ward member posts.

Polling began on a sedate note as just 10.48 per cent was recorded at 8.30 am, and gradually increased to 37.67 per cent by 10.30 am, 64.89 per cent at 12.30 pm, 76.11 per cent by 2.30 pm and 81.67 per cent by the end of the process at 3.30 pm.



The election was held in all 13 districts of the State from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm for 2,786 Sarpanch posts for which 7,507 candidates were in the fray and for 20,817 Ward members for which 44,876 candidates were in the fray.

However, the process of counting votes began at 4 pm today.

State Director General of Police Gautam Sawang appreciated the police forces for the conduct of elections peacefully.

"More than 47,000 police personnel served in this phase of the election. The police and government machinery are successful in holding the elections without any untoward incidents," the DGP said a statement.

Results on the first phase were declared for 292 out of 296 sarpanch posts in Anakapalle revenue division in Visakhapatnam district the state on February 9. The first phase of polling recorded 84.23 per cent voting.

The gram panchayat elections will be held in four phases across the state. The final phase of the elections will be held on February 21. (ANI)

