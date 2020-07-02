817 new COVID-19 cases in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): A total of 817 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases to 6,869 in the state, Principal Secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad said.

According to the data, the death toll has risen to 735 in the state.

"In the last 24 hours, 817 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state. There are 6,869 active cases, 17,221 discharges so far and 735 patients have succumbed to the infection," Prasad said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 6,04,641 COVID-19 cases including, 2,26,947 active cases, 3,59,860 discharged and 17,834 deaths as of Thursday. (ANI)

