82 foreigners staying illegally in India deported this year, 28 in March

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): A total of 28 foreigners staying illegally in India were deported from the Dwaraka area of New Delhi in March, taking the total number of such cases to 82 this year, officials said on Sunday.

According to official data, a total of 437 foreign nationals were deported in 2022.

"They were found overstaying in India without a valid visas. They were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Officers (FRRO), who ordered them to be deported. Accordingly, they were sent to the Detention Centre," officials said.

"The teams succeeded in apprehending 28 foreign nationals," an officer said.

"A total of 82 foreign nationals have been deported from the country this year, so far," the officer added.



In March, continuing the crackdown on foreign nationals staying illegaly in the Dwarka district, teams of AATS, Anti-Narcotics Cell, and Mohan Garden police station, Dwarka district, under the overall supervision of DCP, Dwarka, were constituted to nab the offenders, officers said.

Accordingly, the teams swung into action to nab the foreign nationals found overstaying in India without valid visas from the Dwarka area. (ANI)








