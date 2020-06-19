82 more COVID-19 cases in Assam, state tally reaches 4,777

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 18 (ANI): 82 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Assam, taking the state tally of coronavirus cases to 4,777, informed Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

In a tweet, he said: "82 cases COVID19: 22 Baksa, 14 K'Anglong, 11 Chirang, 9 D'garh, 7 Dhubri, 5 G'ghat, 2 S'sagar, 2 Nagaon, 2 Barpeta, 2 Kamrup(M), 1 B'nath, 1 N'bari, 1 C'deo, 1 T'sukia, 1 K'jhar, 1 D'aji."

He further added that out of the total cases, there 2,111 active cases while 2,654 patients have recovered from the virus. Nine deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in the state while three patients have been migrated.

The Minister further tweeted that 246,590 samples have been tested in the state, and about 11,000 samples were tested on June 17.

"Today our COVID-19 testing figures hit 246,590, about 11000 plus than June 17. We are pursuing the strategy of active tracing and testing in our bid to contain any further spread of Coronavirus. Kudos to our team," he said. (ANI)

