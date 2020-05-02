82 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 1 (ANI): A total of 82 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan on Friday, taking the State's count to 2,666.

"82 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan taking the total number of cases to 2666; 62 deaths due to the virus recorded in the state to date," said the Health Department.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 35,365, including 25,148 active cases of the virus.

So far, 9,064 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,152 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

