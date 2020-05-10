82 per cent people who lost their lives to COVID-19 were above 50 years: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the most number of COVID-19 deaths have been reported amongst people above the age of 50 and the elderly.

"We have analysed that 82 per cent of the people who lost their lives were above the age of 50. We are seeing that there are more deaths among the elderly," said Kejriwal while addressing the media here.

He requested the people to follow all health precautions so as to avoid contracting the highly contagious coronavirus.

"Out of roughly 7,000 positive cases in Delhi, approximately 1,500 are in hospital. Out of these 1,500 cases, only 27 are on the ventilator. The majority of these cases are mild or asymptomatic," he added.

51 people are in the intensive care unit while approximately 75 per cent of the coronavirus cases are either mild or asymptomatic (ICU).

The Chief Minister also added that the government has requisitioned ambulances from private hospitals as complaints were received that people had to wait for several hours for ambulances.

He further informed that the government has attached at least two 5-star hotels with

Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, for the treatment of healthcare professionals and COVID-19 warriors, if they contract the infection while performing their duty.

The number of cases in the national capital climbed to 6,923 on Saturday, said the Chief Minister. (ANI)