826 litres of country liquor destroyed by police in Andhra's Krishna district

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Krishna district Police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) cops raided country liquor manufacturing units under seven police stations and destroyed 826 litres of country liquor on Tuesday.

Cases have been filed against those who were making country liquor illegally.

The police destroyed liquor seized in the limits of Reddygudem, Agiripalli, Nuzividu rural and Vatsavai police stations and Nuzividu, Tiruvuru and Mylavaram SEB police stations.

SEB ASP Vakul Jindal said SEB has been specifically focusing on illegal liquor.

"We have been checking vehicles. We have been finding out where country liquor is being made, how it is being transported. Today we destroyed 826 liters of country liquor seized in the range of four police stations and 3 SEB stations. This liquor has been seized in 119 cases," he said.

He said country liquor seized in other regions will also be destroyed and it is a continuous process. (ANI)

