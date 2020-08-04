829 candidates qualify UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019, Pradeep Singh tops

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the results for the Civil Services Exam 2019. A total of 829 candidates qualified.

These selected candidates will be appointed to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B'.

Pradeep Singh topped the examinations followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma.

The candidature of 66 recommended candidates is "provisional" while the result of 11 candidates has been kept "withheld", stated the press note issued by the Press Information Burea (PIB).

The result of the Civil Services Examination, 2019 is subject to changes, if any, that may be necessitated by the orders that may be passed by the Courts in matters pending before them, it added. (ANI)