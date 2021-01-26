83 Delhi Police personnel injured after clashes with farmers

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): A total of 83 police personnel were injured on Tuesday after intense clashes with farmers, who broke police barricades and stormed into the city on Republic Day to hold a tractor rally in protest of the new farm laws.

Delhi Police had released the names of the cops who had sustained injuries in the evening. Several incidents of violence took place during the tractor rally. Protesters and police clashed near Delhi Police headquarters and inside the iconic Mughal-era Red Fort - from where the Prime Minister addresses the nation on Independence Day.

In a video of the incident, a group of protestors, some of them armed with sticks, were seen hitting the police personnel, forcing them to jump down from the walls of the monument

Meanwhile, a protesting farmer died after a tractor rammed into barricades and overturned at ITO, Delhi Police had earlier said.



Earlier today, reports of farmers breaking barricades to enter Delhi and resorting to vandalism poured from several parts of the city. The entry and exit gates of several Metro stations were also closed.

Protesting farmers had reached ITO after breaking police barricades placed opposite old Delhi Police headquarters and were seen attacking police personnel and vandalising vehicles.

A protestor also went up the mast on the ramparts of the Red Fort and raised a flag he was carrying at the place where the Tricolour is hoisted.

Several people, including police personnel, suffered injuries during the clash between protesting farmers and police.

Farmers held a 'tractor rally' on Republic Day to demand the repeal of new farm laws. (ANI)

