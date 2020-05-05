8.3 lakh migrants in Punjab register to return to their states amid lockdown

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 5 (ANI): Punjab Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu on Tuesday said 8.30 lakh migrants have registered to head out of the state to return to their home states amid COVID-19 lockdown.

"8.30 lakh people want to head out of Punjab to their home states; 4.66 lakh from Ludhiana alone," Sidhu said in a tweet.

Of all the registered people, 4,40,641 people want to go to Uttar Pradesh, 3,05,009 applicants want to leave for Bihar, for West Bengal, there are 14,300 people, 4,786 for Rajasthan, 1,923 for Maharashtra, 12,924 for Madhya Pradesh and for Jharkhand there 13,937 people.

There are applicants for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli as well.

A total of 13 persons from Andaman and Nicobar want to go back, while 15 migrants from Dadra and Nagra Haveli want to return. A total of 11 persons from Goa also want to head back, while 2 hail from Daman and Diu.

There are applicants from 35 different states and regions in the country who have sought help from the government. (ANI)