83,341 new cases take India's COVID-19 count to over 39.36 lakh

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): With 83,341 new coronavirus">coronavirus cases, India's COVID-19 count reached over 39.36 lakh on Friday.

The death toll has gone up to 68,472 with 1,096 more persons succumbing to the disease.

The Health Ministry said that the total count of cases in the country reached at 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases and 30,37,152 cured/discharged/migrated patients.

The country had seen the highest single-day spike of 83,883 cases on Thursday and the Friday's number is close to that

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 2,05,774 active coronavirus">coronavirus cases.

Andhra Pradesh reported 10,776 new coronavirus">coronavirus cases, 12,334 recoveries and 76 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases has gone up to 4,76,506 including 3,70,163 recoveries and 4,276 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,02,067, according to the State Health Department.

A total of 9,280 new COVID-19 cases and 116 deaths were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases to 3,79,486 including 2,74,196 recoveries and 6,170 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 99,101.

Tamil Nadu has reported 5,976 new COVID-19 cases, 6,334 discharges and 79 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases has gone up to 51,633, discharges to 3,92,507 and death toll to 7,687, said State Health Department.

Delhi's COVID-19 case count has reached 1,85,220 with 2,914 fresh infections and 13 deaths reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 18,842 and 1,61,865. Death toll has risen to 4,513.

A total of 20 deaths and 591 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Puducherry on Friday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory now stands at 16,172 including 5,218 active cases and 10,674 recoveries.

A total of 42 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh. The total number of cases in the state stands at 6,705 including 1,757 active cases, 4,854 recovered cases and 47 deaths.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 1,047 new COVID-19 cases today - 493 from Jammu division and 554 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases now stands at 40,990 including 8,800 active cases, 31,435 recoveries and 755 deaths.

Kerala recorded 2,479 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking active cases to 18,800. The recoveries stand at 58,498.

Manipur reported 90 new COVID-19 cases taking total count of cases to 6,699 including 35 deaths, 4,899 recoveries and 1,765 active cases.

A total of 831 new positive cases were reported in Uttarakhand today. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 23,011 including 15,447 recoveries, 7,187 active cases and 312 deaths.

Haryana reported 1,884 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths today. Total number of cases now stands at 71,983 including 57,171 recoveries, 14,053 active cases and 759 deaths.

Punjab reported 1,498 new COVID-19 cases today. The total count of cases now stands at 60,013 including 15,731 active cases, 42,543 discharged patients and 1,739 deaths.

Chandigarh reported 203 new COVID-19 cases, 222 discharges and five deaths. The active cases in the UT stand at 2,092, recoveries at 3,105 and death toll has gone up to 68. (ANI)