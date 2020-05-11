84 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 3,898

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 11 (ANI): 84 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan on Monday, taking the total number of cases and deaths to 3,898 and 108, respectively, said the state Health Department.

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 1,537.

Jaipur has reported the maximum number of cases in the state so far, at 1,230 followed by Jodhpur at 873.

Meanwhile, with an increase of 4,213 cases in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 67,152 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

