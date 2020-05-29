84 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala today: CM

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 28 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed 84 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Thursday. The Chief Minister said one death was also reported in the state.

"One death has been reported in the state. The deceased who was a native of Telangana had mistakenly boarded a train for Kerala instead of Telangana," Vijayan added.

Vijayan on Tuesday expressed inability to provide quarantine facilities for "lakhs of people" coming to the state and said people will have to pay for it.

He had said that his government will not be able to bear the expenses of all the people.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,58,333 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 67,692 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

There are 86,110 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 4,531 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)

