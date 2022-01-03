84 pc of Delhi's total COVID-19 cases in last two days were of Omicron variant of coronavirus: Satyendar Jain

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): 84 per cent of Delhi's total COVID-19 cases in the last two days were of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday.

"84 per cent of the COVID19 cases reported in Delhi in the past 2 days were of the Omicron variant. Delhi's expected to report around 4,000 cases today with the positivity rate rising to 6.5 per cent. Currently, 202 patients are admitted to Delhi hospitals," said Jain.

According to the Health bulletin, Delhi reported 4,099 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 6.46 per cent.



"Due to Omicron variant, Delhi has witnessed an increase in COVID-19 cases however the symptoms are mild and fewer people require hospitalization. In the last 24 hours, as many as 202 patients are hospitalised due to COVID-19", said the minister.

"There is no need to panic, you can escape COVID-19 by following safety protocols", added Jain. He further assured people that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control and hospitalisation is less as compared to last year.

"Experts say that it Omicron will spread at a faster pace but will also come down fast, taking the example of South Africa", the minister said. "Till now no Omicron patient required a ventilator support," added Jain. (ANI)

