84 people test positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: State Health Secy

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 9 (ANI): 84 more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Thursday informed the state Health Secretary.

"84 persons out of the 96 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 today are from "single source" event. And 763 cases out of the total 834 cases in the state are from "single source" event, " said Beela Rajesh, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary.

Meanwhile, India's total COVID-19 cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, with 591 new cases reported in last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases, and 477 patients have been recovered or discharged (ANI)

