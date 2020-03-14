84 positive cases of coronavirus in India

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): In all 84 positive cases of coronavirus has been reported so far from across the country, Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said on Saturday.

Talking to media persons, Kumar said: "Out of 84 positive cases in the country, 10 people have fully recovered and have been discharged. Contract tracing of these cases has led to the identification of over 4,000 contacts, who have been put under surveillance."

"The Government of India has taken certain proactive measures such as travel restrictions, universal screening of passengers at entry ports, suspension of visas and self-quarantine measures to effectively contain, prevent and manage the spread of COVID-19," he said.

Kumar further said, "A Mahan Air flight will be bringing back Indian passengers from Iran. The flight will land in Mumbai at midnight today. Another special flight of Air India will be flying today to bring back Indian students from Italy." (ANI)