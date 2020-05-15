841 COVID-19 positive cases in Haryana, active cases at 376

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 15 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Haryana stands at 841, including 376 active cases.

"453 persons have recovered and there have been 12 deaths due to the coronavirus. The recovery rate in the State is 53.86 per cent while the doubling rate is 12 days," said the Health Department in a release.

A total of 81,970 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 27,920 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

There are 51,401 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,649 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)

