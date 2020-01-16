844 e-terminals set up for Kashmir division residents for broadband access

ANI |

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir principal secretary Rohit Kansal on Wednesday said that 844 e-terminals have been established for residents of Kashmir division and 69 e-terminals have been set up for tourists for broadband access.

"844 e-terminals have been established for the general public and students of Kashmir division and 69 e-terminals have been set up for tourists. Apart from this, separate terminals have been provided for filing GST returns," Kansal told reporters here.

He further said that sustained efforts are being made for infiltration attempts on LoC by terrorists who are using VoIP-encrypted mobile communications and using social media to plan and carry out terror activities in the region.

"After carefully considering all possibilities, it has been decided that hospitals, banks, government offices, education and travel department providing essential services will be provided broadband in Kashmir division," he said.

"2G services will be opened in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, and Udhampur for white-listed sites. No social media apps will be allowed," he added.

Kansal said that all actions will be taken while taking into consideration the Supreme Court order on the Anuradha Bhasin vs Union of India and other cases.

On Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration issued orders to partially allow 2G mobile connectivity on postpaid mobiles for accessing white-listed sites in five districts of Jammu region-- Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi from January 15.



The administration also allowed broadband internet services in hotels, educational institutions and travel establishments in the Union Territory.



According to the order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department, the Kashmir division will establish an additional 400 internet kiosks.



The order came days after the Supreme Court, on January 10, directed to review all orders suspending internet services in Jammu and Kashmir and stated that the "right to access the internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the constitution".



The Central government had suspended the internet in the region following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

