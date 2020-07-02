845 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally at 16,097

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 845 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state's Health Department on Thursday.

The total number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh is now 16,097, including 8,586 active cases and 198 COVID-19 fatalities.

India's COVID-19 tally breached the 6-lakh mark today with 19,148 new coronavirus cases being reported in the last 24 hours, as per the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Around 434 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to 17,834. (ANI)

