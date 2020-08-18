8,493 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): As many as 8,493 new COVID-19 cases and 228 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 6,04,358 in the state.

According to the health department, a total of 11,391 patients were discharged today.

The total positive cases include 4,28,514 recovered patients and 20,265 deaths while the active cases stand at 1,55,268.

Meanwhile, 753 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths were reported in Mumbai, taking the total number of reported cases to 1,29,479 including 1,04,301 recovered or discharged cases, 17,707 active cases and 7,170 deaths, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

The patient recovery rate from COVID-19 of the state is 70.9 percent. (ANI)