84th birthday of spiritual leader Dalai Lama celebrated at Dharamshala

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh), July 6 (ANI): A celebratory event was organised here on Saturday to mark the 84th birthday of spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

Followers of the leader in large numbers joined the celebration, which culminated with the cake cutting ceremony.

The birthday of the spiritual leader was also celebrated at the Tibetan Monastery at Majnu Ka Tilla in New Delhi.

Birthday wishes poured in for the Nobel Peace Prize winner from across the world.

'The Nobel Prize' also took to Twitter to wish the spiritual leader on his birthday. "Happy 84th birthday to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama awarded the 1989 Nobel Peace Prize," tweeted The Nobel Prize.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Sports Kiren Rijiju also wished him on his birthday.

"On the auspicious birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama, I offer my deepest reverence, prayers, and warmest wishes. I pray for his long and healthy life and to guide the world towards more love, peace, and compassion," Rijiju tweeted.

On Friday, the Dalai Lama attended a long life prayer ceremony organised for him by the former staff members of Tibetan-government in-exile at Buddhist temple Tsuglagkhang.

Led by the monks of Namgyal monastery, the prayer ceremony was attended by around 3,000 Tibetans including nuns, schools students, monks, and foreign nationals.

The spiritual leader has exiled himself in India ever since the rebellion against the Chinese rule in 1959. The Dalai Lama is known for his messages of unity and compassion. (ANI)

