85 deaths reported at Siliguri's NBMCH during Durga Puja

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], October 28 (ANI): As many as 85 patients died during the Durga Puja festival from October 22 to October 27 at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital(NBMCH) near Siliguri.

According to NBMCH data, 85 patients died during Durga Puja from October 22 to October 27. Total 21 patients died on October 22, 21 on October 23, 16 on October 24,14 on October 25, 8 on October 26, and 5 on October 27 till 5 am in the morning. These cases included some brought deaths as well.

Family members of the admitted patients complained about fewer doctors available for assistance at the hospital during the festival period.



"There is a severe lack of treatment in the hospital. There are no doctors and the administration keeps us misinformed. Many doctors are on leave due to Durga puja," Gobinda Das, a relative of a patient, said.

"We can't even blame the doctors for the death of the patients because there are no doctors here. Only nurses are assisting the diseased. We're waiting for doctors to come and carry forward proper treatment," Narayan Das, a relative of a patient, said.

Meanwhile, the NBMCH Vice-Principal and Medical Superintendent, North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Dr. Kausik Samajdar denied the allegations and claimed that the number of doctors was adequate.

"I didn't receive any complaints till now. Nobody has an issue about the lack of doctors or treatment. All the doctors are on duty. No one was allowed to take any leaves during Durga Puja," Dr. Kausik Samajdar told ANI. (ANI)

