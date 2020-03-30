85 suspected COVID-19 cases admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): At least 85 possible COVID-19 cases were admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, informed the hospital officials.

"As of now, the hospital has registered a total of 106 people possibly infected with COVID-19," the hospital officials told ANI.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of cases with COVID-19 rose to 1024 in India on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the country is under a 21-day lockdown which has been imposed to check the spread of the virus. (ANI)

