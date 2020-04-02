85-year-old COVID-19 positive man dies in Alwar

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): A 85-year-old man who was tested positive for COVID-19 lost his life here on Thursday, state health department informed.

The man died following a comorbid condition of brain stroke paralysis.

"One person, 85-year-old from Alwar who had tested positive for coronavirus has unfortunately died. He had a comorbid condition of brain stroke paralysis," said Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Rajasthan Health Department while speaking to ANI.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1965 on Thursday after 131 people confirmed positive in the past 12 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

At present, there are 1764 COVID-19 active cases in the country and 50 people have died due to the lethal infection. (ANI)

