86 Bihar residents, 57 foreigners, who visited Markaz being monitored: DGP G Pandey

Patna (Bihar) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): All Bihar residents and foreign nationals who attended the religious gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi will be traced and most of them are already being monitored, said Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey on Wednesday.

"86 residents of Bihar and 57 foreigners who had attended Markaz in Delhi are being traced and will be monitored. 48 people have been quarantined already. Some of 86 Bihar residents are not in the state but other parts of country and have been quarantined in other states. We are coordinating with other states to trace them," Pandey told reporters here.

"We are locating each and every individual and tests of each of them will be carried out and they will be quarantined," he added.

The gatherings organised by the Tablighi Jamaat at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin came into the spotlight after multiple coronavirus cases were confirmed amongst those who attended the event held in March.

COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from those who attended the event in Delhi, with 24 cases being reported from the national capital alone, apart from Telangana, the union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands amongst others.

Earlier today, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that a total of 2,361 people have been brought out from Markaz, Nizamuddin in a joint operation by authorities which lasted 36 hours.

"In the last 36 hours, we have run a very extensive operation in coordination with medical authorities, police, DTC, and others which went on till 4 am today. A total of 2,361 have been brought out from there, out of those 617 have been sent to hospitals while the rest have been sent to different quarantine facilities," Sisodia told ANI here.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 1,637 after 240 new cases were reported in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Wednesday.

The total number of active cases rose to 1466 in the country, while 132 people have been cured and discharged after receiving treatment, as of 9 am.

The number of deaths due to the infection also rose to 38, while one person has migrated. (ANI)