86 new COVID-19 cases in Jharakhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 10 (ANI): With 86 new COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand on Tuesday, the total number of cases has reached to 1,416 in the state, Jharkhand Health Department said.

According to the official data, there are 849 active cases in the state so far.

India saw another day of highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 9,987 cases reported in the last 24 hours and the total count of cases crossing 2.66 lakh, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

