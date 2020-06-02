86 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 2 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that 86 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state on Tuesday, taking the total active cases to 774.

"The state has reported 86 new COVID-19 cases today. The active cases now stands at 774. One person who died while undergoing treatment for severe respiratory problem at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College was confirmed with COVID-19," Shailaja said.

According to the official data, of the 86 new cases, 46 returned from overseas (Kuwait-21, UAE-16, Saudi Arabia-6, Maldives-1, Qatar-1, Oman-1) and 26 from other states (Maharashtra-9, Tamil Nadu-7, Karnataka -5, Delhi-3, Gujarat-1 and Rajasthan-1). 12 people got infected through contact and a health worker in Palakkad also got infected.

Meanwhile, the results of 19 patients who were diagnosed with the disease turned negative. So far, 627 people have been discharged after recovering.

"A total of 1,43,989 people arrived in the state, including 25,832 through the airport, 1,621 through the seaport, 1,06,218 by check post and 10,318 by rail," she said.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,421 samples have been sent for inspection, she added.

So far, a sample of 71,068 individuals (including the augmented sample) has been sent for inspection. Of the 67,249 samples available, the test results are negative. In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 15,101 samples were collected from priority groups such as health workers, guest workers, social contacts, and 13,908 samples were negative.

"A new hot spot was added today taking the total hotspots to 122," she said. (ANI)

