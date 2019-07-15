86 per cent of PMUY beneficiaries have returned for a second refill: Pradhan

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Nearly 86 per cent of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries, who are at least one year old have returned for the second refill of LPG cylinder, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the Lok Sabha on Monday quoting Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

He said this in a written reply in relation to the implementation of PMUY and measures taken by the government to promote usage of LPG.

"The PMUY beneficiaries get applicable subsidy directly into their bank account under PAHAL Scheme. In order to encourage the PMUY beneficiaries to adopt and use LPG on sustained basis, OMCs have taken measures which include offering swap facility, i.e., to provide small 5 kg cylinder against 14.2 kg cylinder as per the requirement and conducting Pradhan Mantri LPG Panchayat to educate beneficiaries on the benefits of sustained use of LPG and its safe usage," the minister said.

"As on July 8, OMCs have released more than 7.34 crore LPG connections across the country. Adoption and use of LPG on a sustained basis by a beneficiary of PMUY involves behavioral change and also depends on several factors which include food habits, cooking habits, price of LPG, availability of free firewood, cow dung," Pradhan said.. (ANI)

