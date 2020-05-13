86,000 persons registered with OOAT centres for de-addiction in April: Capt Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 13 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that 86,000 drug-dependent persons have registered with Out-Patient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) Centres in the state for de-addiction in April 2020.

The Chief Minister further said that to date five lakh patients have been treated at the OOAT centres.

"Last month over 86,000 drug-dependent persons have registered themselves with our OOAT clinics for treatment & de-addiction and till date, more than 5 lakh patients have been treated. Despite the challenge of #COVID19, we will continue with our efforts to weed out drugs from Punjab," he tweeted. (ANI)

