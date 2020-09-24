86,508 new cases take India's COVID-19 tally over 57-lakh mark

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): With a spike of 86,508 new cases and 1,129 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 57,32,519 on Thursday, which includes 9,66,382 active cases, and 46,74,988 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The death toll in the country due to the infection has reached 91,149.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 2,73,883 active cases and 9,56,030 cured and discharged patients. The death toll due to the disease stands at 33,886.

Karnataka, the second-most affected by the disease, has registered 94,671 active cases so far. The number of cured and discharged patients stands at 4,37,910. The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 8,266.

Andhra Pradesh reported 7,855 new COVID-19 cases, 8,807 recoveries, and 52 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases in the state to 6,54,385 to date, including 5,79,474 recoveries, 69,353 active cases, and 5,558 deaths, according to the State Health Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Delhi has witnessed 3,834 new COVID19 cases (out of 59,183 tests), 3,509 recoveries and 36 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 2,60,623 including 2,24,375 recoveries, 31,125 active cases and 5,123 deaths. 9,814 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests conducted today, said Delhi Health Department.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday said that the number of total samples tested in the country up to September 23 stands at 6,74,36,031, including 11,56,569 samples which were tested yesterday.

New recoveries in the country have exceeded the count of new COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day, said Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

As per the data of the Ministry, on September 19, India recorded 93,337 new COVID-19 cases and 95,880 recoveries, on September 20, the country reported 92,605 new cases and 94,612 recoveries, on September 21, the number of new cases stood at 86,961 with 93,356 recoveries, on September 22, the nation recorded 75,083 new case and highest single-day recoveries of 1,01, 468 and on September 23, the number of reported new cases was 83,347 and recoveries stood at 89,746.

Himachal Pradesh recorded 61 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total positive cases in the state to 13,110 so far, including 3,771 active cases, 9,172 recoveries and 141 deaths, said State Health Department, Government of Himachal Pradesh.

As many as 4,340 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths have been reported from Odisha in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed on Thursday.

Forty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,759, the State Health Department informed.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 1,104 new COVID-19 cases and 1,549 recoveries today, taking the total tally in the union territory to 68,614, including 48,079 recoveries and 1,084 deaths. Active cases stand at 19,451, said Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kerala reported 6,324 new COVID-19 cases, 3,168 recovered cases, and 21 deaths today, taking the total number of active positive cases in the state to date to 45,919, according to Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister, Kerala.

Rajasthan reported 1,981 new COVID-19 cases, 1,965 recoveries and 15 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,22,720 including 1,02,330 recoveries, 1,397 deaths and 18,993 active cases, said State Health Department.

As many as 668 new COVID-19 cases, 418 discharges, and 6 deaths reported in Puducherry today, taking the total number of positive cases to 24,895 so far, including 5,097 active cases, 19,311 recovered cases, and 487 deaths till date, said the State Health Department, Government of Puducherry.

Manipur reported 161 new COVID-19 cases and 261 recoveries today, taking total cases to 9,537 including 7,369 recoveries and 62 deaths, according to the State Health Department.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,692 new COVID-19 cases, 5,470 recoveries, and 66 deaths today, taking total cases to 5,63,691 including 5,08,210 recoveries, 9,076 deaths, and 46,405 active cases, said State Health Department. (ANI)

