868 BSF personnel tested positive for COVID-19 so far

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): As many as 868 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Border Security Force (BSF) so far, including 245 active cases, informed BSF.

Till now, 618 coronavirus patients from BSF have been cured after treatment, while five deaths have been reported due to the virus.

With the highest single-day spike of 17,296 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,90,401 on Friday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The country also saw 407 deaths in the last 24 hours, which pushed the death toll to 15,301. The total number of cases includes 1,89,463 active cases, 2,85,637cured/discharged/migrated cases, as per the MoHFW. (ANI)