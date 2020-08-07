868 litres of country liquor destroyed by police in Andhra's Krishna district

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police raided country liquor manufacturing units under 10 police stations of Krishna district and destroyed 868 litres of country liquor on Friday.

A total of 123 cases have been filed in 10 police station areas against those who were making country liquor illegally, said Ravindranath Babu, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Krishna district.

He said that PD (Preventive Detention) Act will be imposed on people caught with country liquor.

"People are cooperating to identify makers of country liquor. Yet, some people are still making country liquor. PD act will be imposed on such people caught with country liquor. State govt has taken up phase-wise prohibition of liquor, so people should cooperate with the police," said the SP. (ANI)

